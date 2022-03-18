Oppenheimer Weighs in on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $56.31 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $685.23 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $451.60 and a 52-week high of $689.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,640. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

