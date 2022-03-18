OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.12.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$1.87 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$5.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.48. The company has a market cap of C$586.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.