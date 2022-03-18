Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) to post sales of $27.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.70 million and the highest is $28.20 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $35.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $146.63 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $159.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 178,768 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.23. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

