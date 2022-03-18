Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.67 and last traded at C$16.85. Approximately 229,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 424,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

