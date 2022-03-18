Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.99. 25,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after acquiring an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $13,318,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.