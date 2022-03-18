Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

