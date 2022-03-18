Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $427.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.07 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.46 and its 200-day moving average is $426.93.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

