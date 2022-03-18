Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $105.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

