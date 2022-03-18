Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $156.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.07 and a 200-day moving average of $156.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

