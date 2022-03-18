Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $6.19 Million Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000. Sprinklr comprises 4.4% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Sprinklr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $5,886,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $6,047,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 20.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $4,641,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.77.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Articles

