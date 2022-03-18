Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,716,000 after acquiring an additional 44,313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,560 shares of company stock valued at $17,136,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $743.21.

HUBS opened at $467.34 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.88 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.00 and a 200 day moving average of $643.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

