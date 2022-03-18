Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,716,000 after acquiring an additional 44,313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,560 shares of company stock valued at $17,136,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $743.21.

HUBS opened at $467.34 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.88 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.00 and a 200 day moving average of $643.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.