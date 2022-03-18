Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 428,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 136,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 114,634 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22.
SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
SEI Investments Profile (Get Rating)
SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.
