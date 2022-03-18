Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $154.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Packaging Co. of America traded as high as $156.98 and last traded at $155.08, with a volume of 6692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.26.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

