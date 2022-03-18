PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:PD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 1,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PD. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in PagerDuty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PagerDuty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.