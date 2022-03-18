Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $5.22. 1,799,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 67,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

