PANTHEON X Price Reaches $0.0013 (XPN)

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. PANTHEON X has a total market capitalization of $911,815.46 and approximately $1,514.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X (XPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

