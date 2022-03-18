Parallel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $7.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.53. 120,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.12 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258 over the last three months.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

