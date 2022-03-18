Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.60. 77,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

