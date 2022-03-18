Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,516 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,285,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,082,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,089,000 after purchasing an additional 321,330 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $102.97. 34,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,593. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $108.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.