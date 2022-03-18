Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 90,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.11. The company had a trading volume of 53,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

