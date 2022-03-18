Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,492 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,717,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

