Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,611 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,069,000 after buying an additional 806,055 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,011,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,518,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $7.48 on Friday, hitting $330.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,519 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.64 and its 200-day moving average is $389.62.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

