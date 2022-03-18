Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $25.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $897.32. 868,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,631,452. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $901.15 billion, a PE ratio of 177.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $902.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $932.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

