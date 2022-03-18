ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of PRKR opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.68.
About ParkerVision (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ParkerVision (PRKR)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.