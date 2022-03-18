ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PRKR opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

ParkerVision, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L.

