PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.25

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $37.21 million and $1.01 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00278714 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003896 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.08 or 0.01249552 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003304 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 151,772,717 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

