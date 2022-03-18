Paul R. Gudonis Purchases 5,000 Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) CEO Paul R. Gudonis bought 5,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Myomo by 326.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myomo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the third quarter worth about $4,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

