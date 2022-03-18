Paul R. Gudonis Purchases 5,000 Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) CEO Paul R. Gudonis bought 5,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Myomo stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Myomo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.
