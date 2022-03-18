PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.43. 713,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,906,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

