PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

