PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 246,068 shares.The stock last traded at $12.90 and had previously closed at $13.06.

PFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.85.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

