Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

PRDO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 767,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,461. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $780.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,193 shares of company stock valued at $734,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,635,000 after buying an additional 215,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after buying an additional 193,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 45,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 180,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

