Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 40,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and sold 157,260 shares valued at $343,753. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,784 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,684 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1,005.8% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,199 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,699,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

