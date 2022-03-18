Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.40

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $9.58. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 9,602 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 million, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

