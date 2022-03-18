Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTH. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at $805,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at $402,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at $1,706,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 17,098.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 116,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116,270 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH opened at $19.80 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

