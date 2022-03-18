PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Price Target Raised to C$1.25

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

PSH stock opened at C$0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PetroShale has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$554.10 million and a P/E ratio of -7.64.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

