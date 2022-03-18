Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Nicholas Shott Acquires 1,784 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,522.55).
Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 647.20 ($8.42) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The stock has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a PE ratio of -14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 651.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 648.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.03%.
Phoenix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.
Featured Articles
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.