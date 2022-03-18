Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Nicholas Shott Acquires 1,784 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,522.55).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 647.20 ($8.42) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The stock has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a PE ratio of -14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 651.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 648.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHNX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.34) to GBX 750 ($9.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.88) to GBX 800 ($10.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.60) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 792.25 ($10.30).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

