PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $152,000.

PZC stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

