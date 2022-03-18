PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 479,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 384,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $136,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDI. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

