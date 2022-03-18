Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $152.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $68,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

