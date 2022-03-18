Piper Sandler Increases AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $62.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AdvanSix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $56.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

