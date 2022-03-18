Piper Sandler Lowers Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $30.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,034. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Exelixis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

