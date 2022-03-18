PIXEL (PXL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $995,746.08

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $995,746.08 and $1,704.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,097.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.28 or 0.00730642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00194699 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00024873 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.