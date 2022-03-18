PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. PJT Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

PJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

