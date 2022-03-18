Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.17.

PLNT stock opened at $86.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 166.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.01. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after buying an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after buying an additional 846,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,431,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after buying an additional 748,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

