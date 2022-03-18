POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNT. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of PNT opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 910,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.