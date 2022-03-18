Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will announce $97.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.20 million and the lowest is $93.20 million. Points International posted sales of $65.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $444.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $450.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $492.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. 5,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. Points International has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $257.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.67 and a beta of 1.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International comprises approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

