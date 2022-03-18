Polymath Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.91 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $355.54 million and $13.91 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.69 or 0.00267789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

