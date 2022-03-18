Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 798,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $65,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 2,876.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 339,471 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,719,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,225,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Popular stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.