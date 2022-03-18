Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PBPB opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.42. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 505.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,382 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

