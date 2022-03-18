Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDFGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.57.

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $30.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

