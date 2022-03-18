Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POW. Scotiabank cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.38.

TSE:POW traded down C$0.41 on Friday, hitting C$38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.79. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 81.87, a current ratio of 95.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$32.63 and a 52 week high of C$44.53.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

